US Consulate in Erbil condemns airstrike incident in Penjwen

Shafaq News / The US Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region denounced on Tuesday the recent incident of an airstrike in the Penjwen district of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, which tragically resulted in the loss of three civilian lives.

In an official statement, the consulate spokesperson remarked, "In recent days, we have observed reports suggesting attacks believed to have been carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles in al-Sulaymaniyah."

The spokesperson further stated, "We unequivocally condemn any such attacks that cause both material and psychological harm to ordinary individuals."

Last Friday afternoon, an unidentified drone launched an aerial strike that targeted a vehicle on the main road leading to the Penjwen district, leading to the demise of three civilians.

The Turkish forces have intensified aerial bombardment recently, targeting specific locations within the Kurdistan Region. They claim these strikes are directed towards elements affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, a group opposed to the Ankara regime.