IRI targets Israeli site in Golan Heights

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Wednesday evening the targeting of a "vital site" in the Golan Heights with a drone.

The statement clarified that this action comes "as part of its approach to resisting the occupation, supporting the people of Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

This incident follows recent regional tensions, including Israel's retaliatory actions against Iran, which saw air defenses launched from an Iranian airbase and a nuclear site near Isfahan.

These escalations stem from a series of events, including an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel by Iran in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria.