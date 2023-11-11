Israeli authorities sound sirens in Golan Heights amid missile launch

Shafaq News/ On Saturday evening, Israeli authorities announced the sounding of sirens in the Syrian Golan Heights region.

IDF Home Front Command in the Golan reported that the sirens were heard in Eliad, Avnei Eitan, and Nov in the southern Golan Heights.

The Israeli army confirmed the detection of two missiles launched from inside Syrian territory towards Israel. Both missiles landed in open areas, causing no reported damage or casualties.

In response, the Israeli army issued a statement indicating that it is currently engaged in attacking the sources of the two missile launches within Syria.