Iran: 13 soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Kerman Air Base

2026-03-03T07:57:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s army said on Tuesday that 13 soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack on the Kerman air base in southern Iran.

Iranian media outlets reported that an Israeli drone was shot down in the city of Marvdasht in Fars province. In southern Iran, five people were also killed and 25 others wounded in a US-Israeli attack on residential areas in the city of Hamedan.

