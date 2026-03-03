Iran: 13 soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Kerman Air Base
Shafaq News- Tehran
Iran’s army said on Tuesday that 13 soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack on the Kerman air base in southern Iran.
Iranian media outlets reported that an Israeli drone was shot down in the city of Marvdasht in Fars province. In southern Iran, five people were also killed and 25 others wounded in a US-Israeli attack on residential areas in the city of Hamedan.
#عاجل سلاح الجو قضى على جنود من منظومة الدفاع الجوي في النظام الإرهابي الايراني⭕️هاجمت طائرات سلاح الجو وقضت على خلية من جنود منظومة الدفاع الجوي التابعة لنظام الإرهاب الايراني يعملون لاستهداف قواتنا من خلال أنظمة الدفاع الجوي.⭕️كما تواصل طائرات سلاح الجو شن غارات متواصلة على… pic.twitter.com/5mKMyduQa0— Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 3, 2026