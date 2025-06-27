+50 Iranian troops and +600 civilians killed

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Friday, the Iranian army announced that 56 of its soldiers were killed during the 12-day war with Israel.

In a statement, the army included a photo of the fallen soldiers as it confirmed the military death toll.

According to Iranian authorities, at least 627 civilians were also killed and nearly 5,000 wounded in Iran during the conflict.

The Israel-Iran war began on June 13 with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones, while the US later joined with airstrikes on key facilities. Iran responded by targeting a US base in Qatar.

The war ended with a US-brokered ceasefire announced by President Trump on June 23.