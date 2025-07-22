War toll in Iran: Over 1,000 dead in fighting with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

1,062 people were killed across Iran during the 12-day war with Israel in June, including women, children, and medical workers, a government spokesperson revealed on Monday.

At a press conference, Fatemeh Mohajerani said civilian casualties totaled 276—with Tehran province alone accounting for 265 deaths—including 102 women, 38 children, five rescue workers, and 18 healthcare personnel.

Israel had reported 28 deaths during the conflict, along with extensive damage to both military and civilian infrastructure.

The fighting erupted after a wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran, triggering nearly two weeks of sustained drone and missile exchanges before a ceasefire was reached in mid-June.