Netanyahu urges Iranian public to act

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Iranians to confront their government, describing the regime in Tehran as "critically weakened".

“This is a decisive moment for the Iranian people to rise and pursue their freedom,” he declared. “Our battle is not with civilians, but with the regime—a common adversary.”

However, Israeli media, citing senior officials, reported that response plans to Iran’s attack may include targeting civilian areas inside the country.

Netanyahu described Operation Rising Lion as one of the most extensive military campaigns in Israel’s history, reiterating that its objective is to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure. “The Iranian leadership doesn’t fully understand what struck them—or what awaits,” he stated.

Israel launched the operation with multiple waves of precision airstrikes targeting nuclear facilities, IRGC headquarters, air defense sites, and missile production infrastructure across Iran.

Iran responded by launching nearly 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel, prompting widespread activation of air defense systems and shelter-in-place orders across major cities, including Tel Aviv.