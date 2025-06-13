Iran begins missile retaliation on Israel

Shafaq News / Israel entered a state of high alert late Friday night, as Iran’s official news agency confirmed the launch of Tehran’s response to Israel’s Rising Lion Operation.

Iran has named its operation as "The Severe Punishment".

The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that missile launches from Iran had triggered emergency sirens across major cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

A third salvo of missiles was launched from Iran toward Israel.

In an official alert, authorities stated, “We have detected missile launches toward Israel. Sirens may be activated within the coming minutes.”

Citizens were urged to take immediate shelter. “We urge all residents to enter their protected spaces now,” the command warned, as the country’s missile defense systems, including Iron Dome and David’s Sling, were activated to intercept incoming projectiles.

Initial reports from Israeli media indicate that about 100 Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that a fire has broken out near the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, while Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said that rockets have landed in at least seven locations across central Israel.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning, promising “severe punishment” for what he described as Israel’s crimes against the Iranian people.

In a televised address, Khamenei asserted that Iran’s armed forces would leave Israel in a “dire state” and urged Iranians to remain confident in the state’s military capabilities.

This is a breaking story...