Netanyahu hails "historic" Iran strike

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the military operation against Iran as a "historic" strategic shift.

In a televised address, Netanyahu revealed that the operation had been planned for late April but was delayed for operational reasons. “This strike did not happen by chance,” he said. “It was the result of months of preparation to neutralize a growing existential threat.”

“We dealt a heavy blow—Natanz was destroyed and other targets were hit. The goal is to eliminate Iran’s ability to produce missiles and prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons,” he stated.

He argued that Iran had expanded its ballistic missile program following previous Israeli operations, presenting it as a direct threat to Israel’s security. “We are focusing not only on launch platforms but on the entire production capacity,” he added.

While noting the absence of direct US involvement, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel informed Washington in advance. “We had no alternative. Even without American backing, we had to act,” he said.

He also confirmed calls with several world leaders—including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer—who, he claimed, all recognized Israel’s right to self-defense.

The PM acknowledged the likelihood of Iranian retaliation, warning that Tehran may respond in waves and attempt to regain control. “We are prepared to mitigate the expected fallout,” he asserted.

Calling the operation a “turning point,” Netanyahu contrasted it with past campaigns. “What we are doing to Iran is of a different scale than what we did with Hamas or Hezbollah," he said. "If we act wisely, this could lead to significant change in the region."