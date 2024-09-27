Netanyahu presents "The Blessing" and "The curse" at the UN, targeting Iran and allies

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly, using two maps titled "The Blessing" and "The Curse" to illustrate his perspective on regional conflicts.

"The Curse" depicted Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria in black, labeling them as part of the "arc of terror created by Iran," with Iraq included alongside Iran as a key ally.

During his speech, Netanyahu urged the international community to choose between Israel's vision for the Middle East—represented by "The Blessing"—and Iran's, which he referred to as "The Curse", amidst the ongoing war with Hamas and Hezbollah.

As Netanyahu spoke to a partially empty hall, several delegates left the room, but those who remained applauded loudly before his address. The Prime Minister used these maps to emphasize the stark contrast he sees between Iran's destabilizing influence and Israel's proposed path of prosperity and security.

Netanyahu's presentation comes at a time when Israel faces international criticism for its actions in Gaza, where 42,252 civilians have been killed, according to Gaza's health authorities, and for its airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths, as per the Lebanese government.

Absent from Netanyahu's speech were US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was hosting a global health security event on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

In his speech, Netanyahu defended Israel's right to confront Hezbollah, stating that "The Blessing" outlines a potential trade corridor linking the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. Conversely, "The Curse" highlights the spread of terrorism, including Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu underscored that the Middle East conflicts present a choice between "blessing or curse" and warned Iran’s "tyrants" of Israel’s capability to defend itself. He reiterated that Iran remains Israel's principal regional enemy.

Referring to "The Blessing", Netanyahu said it shows Israel and its Arab partners forming a land bridge between Asia and Europe. Meanwhile, "The Curse" displays what he described as "Iran’s arc of terror, stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea."

He asked, "Which of the two maps will define our future? Will it be the blessing of peace and prosperity for Israel, our Arab partners, and the rest of the world? Or the curse of destruction and chaos spread by Iran and its proxies?"

In his final remarks, Netanyahu asserted, "There is no place in Iran that Israel cannot reach, and this applies to the entire Middle East." Notably, the map he used did not delineate the West Bank or Gaza but instead depicted those territories as part of Israel, reflecting his long-standing position.