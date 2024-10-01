Netanyahu seeks Putin to avert Iranian attack on Israel: Israeli media

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to prevent an Iranian attack on Israel.

On Tuesday, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Netanyahu’s initiative comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, mentioning that the last conversation between the two leaders occurred in December 2023.

"If such a conversation takes place, it is expected that Netanyahu's goal will be to ask President Putin to leverage his influence to prevent a direct Iranian strike on Israel."

The Prime Minister's Office has declined to comment on the matter.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against a series of recent military operations in the region, including the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which is attributed to Israel, and subsequent attacks in Lebanon that culminated in the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a senior US official revealed that Iran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel within the coming hours.

The official stated, as reported by Al Jazeera, that "any direct military attack from Iran on Israel would have severe consequences for Tehran."

Israeli Channel 13 highlighted a "state of high alert in Israel" following expectations of an imminent Iranian attack. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed, "We were recently informed by our partners in the United States that they are monitoring Iranian preparations to launch missiles towards Israel shortly."