Putin supports Gaza deal in Netanyahu call

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the situation in the Middle East, including US President Donald Trump's plan on Gaza, the Kremlin announced.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin reaffirmed, in the phone call, Russia’s consistent position in support of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue based on internationally recognized legal frameworks.

Both sides also exchanged views on other regional matters, expressing mutual interest in advancing “negotiated solutions related to Iran’s nuclear program and promoting stability in Syria,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, Putin described Trump’s plan for Gaza as a light at the end of the tunnel, remarking that such conflict “cannot be resolved through Western approaches.”