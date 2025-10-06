Trump voices confidence in Gaza deal progress

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday about the progress of the Gaza ceasefire plan, stating that negotiations are “going very well.”

In televised remarks, Trump stated that Hamas is "showing good conduct and has agreed to some very important terms,” describing the progress as significant.

His remarks came just hours after indirect talks between Israeli and Hamas delegations began in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Commenting on international engagement, Trump noted, “I spoke with the Turkish president, who is pushing strongly for an agreement, and I believe we received a very strong signal from Iran indicating its willingness to see the deal through.”

Trump also clarified that he had not urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be more cooperative regarding the proposed hostage deal. “Netanyahu has been positive about the agreement, as has everyone else."

“This is a deal that has received remarkable consensus,” Trump said, adding that “every country involved is working to get it done.”