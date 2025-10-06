EU seeks role in Gaza transitional administration

Shafaq News – Brussels

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted on Monday that the bloc is ready to take part in Gaza’s transitional administration, as outlined in US President Donald Trump's plan.

"Yes, we feel that Europe has a great role and we should also be on board with this,” Kallas told reporters.

Her remarks coincided with the launch of indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, between Israel and Hamas. The discussions focus on mechanisms for a potential exchange of hostages in Gaza and detainees held in Israeli prisons, under the framework of Trump’s proposed ceasefire initiative.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged the swift implementation of the plan’s first phase, calling for it to be carried out by early next week at the latest. He noted that while the initial steps are feasible, other elements of the plan will require more time.

Wadephul outlined key objectives for the first phase — including a ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, restraint in military operations, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza — describing them as realistic and attainable.