Egypt FM flags “shortcomings remain in Trump’s Gaza plan”

Shafaq News – Paris

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty asserted on Thursday that gaps still need to be addressed in US President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza.

Speaking at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) in Paris, Abdel Aaty emphasized that the plan requires deeper discussion on key issues, especially governance and security arrangements. “We are being very cautious and are currently speaking with Hamas to understand their reaction to this plan concerning Gaza,” he noted.

Unveiled Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 20-point framework includes an immediate ceasefire, phased Israeli withdrawal, the release of all hostages, the freeing of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners—mostly women and minors—and the return of 15 Palestinian bodies for each Israeli hostage confirmed dead.

The plan grants amnesty or safe passage abroad to Hamas members who renounce violence, calls for an international stabilization force, and transfers temporary governance of Gaza to a technocratic Palestinian committee overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump and supported by international figures, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Underlining that Cairo is actively working with Qatar and Turkiye to persuade Hamas to accept the proposal, Abdel Aaty cautioned that a rejection from Hamas would lead to a serious escalation.

He firmly rejected any possibility of displacing Gaza’s population, “because it would mean the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. Egypt will not allow that to take place.”