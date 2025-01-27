Egyptian Parliament holds emergency meeting following Trump statements

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian Parliament held an emergency meeting on Monday as a response to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, and to formulate a “comprehensive action plan." The meeting reviewed efforts to strengthen ties with regional and international sides and to reaffirm Egypt’s rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians.

In a recent press conference aboard Air Force One, Trump proposed relocating approximately 1.5 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan, but this proposal has been met with firm rejection from both Egypt and Jordan.

On his Truth Social, Trump said that “we must make a deal soon, or there will be no other choice but to consider temporary relocation solutions for Palestinians." He added, “I care deeply about the people of Palestine, but we need action to end this conflict." These comments sparked immediate backlash, with Egyptian officials viewing them as an “implicit endorsement of forced displacement.”

The Egyptian Parliament released a statement in which it reiterated its full support for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s leadership, emphasizing his “commitment to protecting Egypt’s national security and safeguarding Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian cause,” and warned that any attempt to relocate Palestinians from their homeland would threaten regional stability and Egypt’s security.

Parliament Speaker Hanafy El Gebaly announced that “Egypt’s position will be translated into English and French and distributed to parliamentary organizations across the globe,” as a strategy to oppose the idea of Palestinian displacement.

As part of the response, the Parliament’s General Committee was tasked with drafting a roadmap for improving communication with international parliaments, aiming to rally support for a fair and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause. “The idea of moving Palestinians out of their land is a red line for Egypt,” an official source emphasized.