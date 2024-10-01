Iraqi PM, Egyptian President urge global action against Israeli aggression in Lebanon, Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called on major global powers on Tuesday to take action against what they termed “Israeli aggression,” while stressing the need for coordinated efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

The call to action came during a phone conversation between the two leaders, as reported in a statement from al-Sudani’s office.

The discussion addressed the Israeli military operations in Lebanon, as well as the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank, where civilians have suffered significant violence.

Al-Sudani and el-Sisi emphasized the responsibility of major countries and international organizations to intervene and halt Israeli actions that violate international laws and humanitarian norms. They also highlighted the importance of Arab and Islamic cooperation in delivering humanitarian assistance and relief supplies to those affected in Lebanon and Palestine.