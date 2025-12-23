Iraq’s State of Law dismisses Al-Sudani's premiership initiative

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat Al-Qanoun), led by former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, rejected a recent initiative presented by the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition, headed by caretaker PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, describing it as an attempt by Al-Sudani to secure a second term. aimed at determining Iraq’s next PM.

A member of the Coalition, MP Ibtisam Al-Hilali, told Shafaq News on Tuesday that Coordination Framework (CF) leaders had previously informed Al-Sudani they would not support a renewed term due to a series of factors, including “flawed decisions, foreign interference in domestic affairs, worsening economic conditions, and a deepening economic crisis.”

Al-Hilali also confirmed that the Coalition continues to back Al-Maliki as its candidate for PM, pointing to support from Sunni and Kurdish parties.

“The CF will finalize its choice for PM after the first session of parliament and the election of the president and deputies,” she added.

The remarks come as reports indicate that Iraq’s race for the prime minister post has narrowed to two main contenders: Al-Sudani, whose bloc won 46 of the 329 parliamentary seats, and Al-Maliki, who secured 29 MPs.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003 on November 11, with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%. The final results showed that Shiite parties secured 187 seats, Sunnis 77 seats, and Kurds 56 seats. Under the post-2003 power-sharing system, the premiership is allocated to a Shiite Arab, the speakership to a Sunni Arab, and the presidency to a Kurd. The parliamentary leadership comprises a speaker and two deputies, who oversee legislative sessions and coordinate the work of the Council of Representatives.

On December 14, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ratified the final election results. The Iraqi president later set December 29 as the date for the first session of the new parliament, which, under the constitution, must include the election of a speaker and two deputies. Within 30 days of that session, parliament is required to elect a new president, who must then name a prime minister-designate within 15 days. The prime minister-designate is given 30 days to form a cabinet.

