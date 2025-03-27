Khamenei's Representative calls on Iraqis to celebrate “Quds Day”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Mojtaba Al-Husseini, the Representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iraq, called on Iraqis to take part in "massive rallies with the participation of men and women from all social segments" on Friday, in observance of International Quds [Jerusalem] Day.

In a statement issued from his office in Najaf, Al-Husseini urged Iraqis to condemn the "heinous violations" committed by Israel and the United States in Gaza.

He also urged for solidarity with the people of Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran, and "other revolutionary nations," standing in support of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories.

International Quds Day, held on the last Friday of Ramadan each year, is an annual event to oppose Israel's occupation of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, marked by rallies and demonstrations in various Arab and Islamic countries.