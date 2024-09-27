Netanyahu warning Iran: If you strike us, we will strike you

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the United Nations on Friday, issued a warning to Iran, stating, "There is no place in Iran that Israel cannot reach," adding, "If you strike us, we will strike you."

Netanyahu called on the UN Security Council to reinstate sanctions on Iran to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, emphasizing Israel's unwavering commitment to ensuring that Iran never possesses nuclear arms, "Israel will do everything in its power to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."

Since Iran's 1979 revolution, relations with Israel have been hostile, breaking previous diplomatic ties. Iran supports groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, refusing to recognize Israel.

Both sides have clashed in proxy conflicts across the Middle East. Recent tensions escalated after Israel attacked Iran’s embassy in Damascus and assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, prompting Iran to launch over 300 missiles at Israel, with further retaliation promised.

Netanyahu noted in his speech that "Israel is forced to defend itself on multiple fronts against wars orchestrated by Iran," referring to its war on Gaza which claimed 42,252 lives, the majority of whom women and children, and its recent intensified hostilities on Lebanon targeting hundreds of Hezbollah members and civilians.

He explained that he had not initially planned to attend the UN General Assembly this year, saying, "Israel is at war, fighting for its very survival. I decided to come to the United Nations to set things straight."

He also referenced the stalled normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, mentioning, "The agreement was close before Hamas's attack on October 7."

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's resolve to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, vowing, "We will not rest until all the hostages are freed."