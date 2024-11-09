Iran warns: Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon could spread impact beyond Middle East

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the wars in Gaza and Lebanon could spread beyond the Middle East.

According to Iranian media outlets, Araghchi warned that “the war's impact will extend beyond West Asia, spreading insecurity and instability to other regions, even distant ones.”

“The Zionist entity [Israel], through its ongoing aggressive policies and repeated violations of international law, threatens both regional stability and the international system based on laws and norms,” he clarified. “Its brutal attacks on civilians, destruction of vital infrastructure, and economic blockade are war crimes.”

In this context, Araghchi affirmed, “The racist, occupying Zionist entity rejects all ceasefire initiatives in Gaza and Lebanon, continuing its crimes there…Unfortunately, the international community stands powerless to stop these massacres, merely watching as Israel ignites conflicts, destabilizing the entire region."

The FM's remarks come as Tehran is expected to respond to Israel's October 25 strikes that killed four soldiers, while Israeli hostilities persist in Lebanon and Gaza, claiming over 3,000 lives in Lebanon and more than 43,000 in Gaza, mostly women and children.