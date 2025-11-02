Israel’s Netanyahu outlines four-front strategy against “Iranian axis”

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is confronting the “Iranian axis” on four fronts to prevent it from regaining strength.

Speaking to Israeli media outlets, Netanyahu stated that the Iranian axis has suffered a “massive blow” and identified the four fronts as Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran.

“In Gaza, we are operating on four main tracks: first, to recover our abducted citizens; second, to target pockets of Hamas in areas under our control; third, to address threats against our forces; and fourth, to disarm Hamas,” he said.

Regarding Lebanon, Netanyahu said, “Hezbollah is constantly being struck, including in recent days, but it is also trying to rearm and recover,” adding that “We expect the Lebanese government to fulfill its commitments, namely the disarmament of Hezbollah. Nevertheless, we will exercise our right to self-defense as outlined in the ceasefire agreements." He also noted that Israel will not allow Lebanon to become a new front against it.

On Yemen, he described the Houthis as a “significant threat,” noting that although they appear to be a minor nuisance, “from time to time they launch ballistic missiles at us, which we intercept.”

Netanyahu said that Iran is coordinating with its allies on a “plan to annihilate Israel” and stressed that Israel would take “all necessary measures to neutralize this threat.”

On October 7, 2025, he pledged to deliver “unprecedented crushing blows” to anyone who threatens Israel, declaring that the “Iranian axis” has been “broken” and that the face of the Middle East has changed.