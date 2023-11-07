U.S. issues strong warning to Iran, asserts support for Palestinian rights

Shafaq News/ The U.S. State Department confirmed on Tuesday that it has delivered "strong" messages to Iran, emphasizing Washington's determination to protect its interests and forces in the Middle East. This communication follows recent attacks on American military bases in Iraq and Syria, prompting the U.S. to assert its readiness to safeguard its interests in the region.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, the State Department clarified its stance, stating, "We do not support any forced resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza, and this is not something on the table." Emphasizing that Gaza remains Palestinian territory, the U.S. vehemently rejected any notion of its reoccupation, describing such an action as unacceptable.

The development comes after Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani visited Tehran, carrying messages from the United States. The visit followed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's meeting with al-Sudani in Baghdad, where they discussed the need to contain the crisis in the Gaza Strip and prevent its escalation.

An informed political source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani's visit to Tehran focused on two key issues. Firstly, it conveyed stern warnings from the U.S. regarding Iran's support for armed groups and its involvement in military operations against American targets and interests in Iraq and the wider region. Secondly, al-Sudani sought Iranian support in pressuring certain armed factions in Iraq to prevent further escalation, aiming to avoid potential military responses from the United States.