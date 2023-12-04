Hamas in Lebanon announces "Vanguards of the Al-Aqsa Flood" to mobilize Palestinian youth

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian Hamas movement's Lebanon branch declared the establishment of the "Vanguards of the Al-Aqsa Flood" on Monday, urging Palestinian youth to join as part of "the resistance against the Israeli occupation."

The announcement emphasized the role of Palestinians worldwide in "opposing the occupation through all available and legitimate means," citing the recent Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the Gaza Strip as a precedent.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, involved coordinated incursions around the Gaza Strip targeting Israeli settlements. The attack, led by Hamas with the participation of groups like the Islamic Jihad, aimed to resist the "Israeli occupation."

The establishment of the "Vanguards of the Resistance" was hailed by Hamas as a “victory for the resilience and sacrifices of the Palestinian people.”

Accorig to Hamas statement, this move intends to “engage men and youth in the resistance against the occupation, leveraging the scientific capabilities of the Palestinian community in Lebanon.”

While Hamas has historically been involved in Palestinian refugee camps' local politics in Lebanon, the growing cooperation between Hamas and Hezbollah has expanded Hamas's presence in the country.

Hamas presence in Lebanon included political bureau and a military force restricted in the Palestinian camps.

Following the October 7 operation, Hamas claimed responsibility for attacks from Lebanon to the occupied territory, garnering support from Lebanese factions such as Hezbollah and Amal, representing Shia groups and certain Sunni forces.

However, the move faced opposition from other Lebanese factions, asserting that Lebanon cannot afford another conflict amid the existing crises.