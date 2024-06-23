Whistleblowers claim Hezbollah hides weapons in Lebanon's airport

Shafaq News/ Lebanese whistleblowers have come forward with allegations that Hezbollah is using Lebanon's international airport in Beirut to store large quantities of Iranian weapons, the Telegraph reported.

According to the report, the Shiite group is using the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport to store a variety of weapons, including ballistic missiles, unguided artillery rockets and laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles.

A highly explosive and toxic white powder known as RDX is also being stored at the airport, the whistleblowers said.

Speaking to the Telegraph, an airport worker claimed that the weapons arrive at the airport on flights from Iran in "mysterious large boxes."

"When they started to come through the airport, my friends and I were scared because we knew that there was something strange going on," the DT quoted the worker, adding that the situation is "extremely serious."

According to the whistleblowers, the shipments from Iran increased dramatically since the start of the war in Gaza.

"If they keep bringing in these goods I'm not allowed to check, I really believe I'll die from the explosion or I'll die from Israel bombing 'the goods,'" one of the whistleblowers says. "It's not just us, it's the ordinary people, the people coming in and out, going on holiday. If the airport is bombed, Lebanon is finished."