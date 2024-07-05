Hezbollah’s Sayyed Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss security developments

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with a senior delegation from Hamas, led by top official Khalil al-Hayya, to discuss the latest security and political developments in Palestine.

According to a statement by Hezbollah, the meeting also “addressed the situation on the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.”

“Discussions included the latest updates on ongoing negotiations, their atmosphere, and the proposals being put forward to achieve a ceasefire and end the aggressive actions against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued coordination at both the field and political levels to achieve their shared goals.”

Since October 7, Iran-backed Hezbollah has expressed strong support for Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in their conflict against Israel that has called over 38,000 Palestinian deaths and approximately 80,000 injuries.

On October 8, Hezbollah announced the opening of what it called “a back front” to support Hamas and distract the Israeli army from its aggression against Gaza. Hezbollah has confirmed that this support will continue until a ceasefire is achieved in the Strip. This decision has sparked mixed reactions within Lebanon.

Some Lebanese, primarily from Christian political parties, criticize Hezbollah for potentially dragging Lebanon into an avoidable “war of attrition” and drawing Israeli attacks onto Lebanese territory. They argue that Hezbollah’s actions risk escalating the conflict within Lebanon’s borders.

Conversely, other Lebanese groups view Hezbollah as a grassroots resistance organization that liberated southern Lebanon from an 18-year Israeli occupation in 2000. They believe Hezbollah has a humanitarian duty to support Palestinians in Gaza.

Hezbollah has consistently affirmed that it does not seek war but is prepared for one if necessary.