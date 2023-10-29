Clashes erupt as Hamas militants attempt infiltration

Shafaq News / Armed elements affiliated with the Hamas movement attempted a daring infiltration at the Erez crossing, leading to a fierce clash with Israeli military forces. Simultaneously, in the turbulent parallel landscape, a barrage of missiles was launched from southern Lebanon, causing damages in the vicinity of the Kiryat Shmona settlement in the north.

The Israeli narrative unfolds with reports of intense armed confrontations in the Beit Hanoun crossing area (Erez) in northern Gaza. According to the Israeli military radio, "Israeli forces successfully neutralized a group of militants who seemingly sought to infiltrate Israeli territory near the Erez crossing." The militants emerged from an underground tunnel just a few hundred meters from the Erez crossing, engaging in a firefight with the Israeli forces until they were eliminated. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among our troops.

However, the same radio broadcast indicated mortar shelling by militants targeting soldiers in the crossing area. Hamas, on the other hand, painted a different picture of the battle, describing intense armed clashes within the Erez crossing and claiming to have disabled Israeli vehicles. The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, asserted that its fighters were shelling the area with mortar rounds to prevent reinforcements from reaching the engaged forces.

In a separate incident, an Israeli army spokesperson revealed, "Following the initial alert in Kiryat Shmona, six instances of projectiles being fired towards Israeli territories from southern Lebanon were detected. Israeli forces swiftly responded by firing at the sources of these launches." Israeli media reported that "following recent warning sirens in the Kiryat Shmona area, Magen David Adom teams were dispatched to search sites, with reported damages but no apparent injuries."