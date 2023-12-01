Fatal Israeli shelling claims lives of mother and son in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News / The Lebanese Official News Agency announced on Friday the killing of a mother and her son in an Israeli shelling that targeted their town, amidst renewed armed conflict with Hezbollah. This came hours after the ceasefire ended in the Gaza Strip.

The National News Agency reported that two civilians were killed in the town of Hula "after their house was targeted by hostile shelling (...) They are Nasifa Mazraani and her son Muhammad."

A local official and emergency medical teams confirmed this toll to Agence France-Presse.

The escalation in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of 109 people, mostly fighters aligned with Hezbollah, and at least 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to a tally compiled by AFP last week. Israeli authorities reported nine fatalities, including three civilians.

The escalation forced more than 55,000 people to evacuate, according to the United Nations, with the majority leaving their homes in southern Lebanon.