US, Israel push plan to relocate Gazans to Jordan

The sources told Shafaq News that despite Arab states' opposition to the forced displacement of Gazans, backdoor efforts continue to pressure Egypt and Jordan. Egypt has proposed rebuilding Gaza with Arab funding over 5 to 10 years while temporarily housing residents in shelters within Palestine or at border crossings. However, the US and Israel are reportedly using financial aid threats to push their plan forward.

The plan involves multiple stages, beginning with relocating around 2,000 families with children in need of medical care. Under this pretext, more individuals would be gradually transferred to Jordanian refugee camps, similar to previous resettlement waves. Palestinian families would be housed in over ten refugee camps, including Zarqa, Hitteen, and Soukhneh in Zarqa province, as well as Irbid and Martyr Azmi al-Mufti camps in Irbid, and Jerash camp in Jerash province.

Upcoming meetings, including the Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the emergency Arab League Summit in Cairo and ordinary one in Baghdad, are expected to produce a unified stance against plans to partition Palestine or impose a two-state solution that undermines Palestinian rights, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank the sources stressed.

US priorities in the region have shifted significantly. Washington’s focus is now on securing key economic resources in what it envisions as a “New Middle East.” Gaza holds valuable energy reserves and a strategic location, making it a potentially lucrative tourist destination. Combined with its agricultural wealth, these factors are seen as motivations for gaining control over the territory without provoking mass resistance according to the sources.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II stated last week in Washington that Egypt would respond to former US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan, which Arab states are set to discuss in upcoming talks in Riyadh.

Trump sparked global outrage last week by proposing US control over Gaza, with a plan to rebuild the war-torn enclave and transform it into the "Riviera of the Middle East"—but only after forcibly relocating its population elsewhere with no right of return.