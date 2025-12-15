Fog shuts down Baghdad International Airport operations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Baghdad International Airport halted all flights after thick fog sharply reduced visibility around the airfield, a source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, all departures and arrivals remain suspended until conditions improve and visibility returns to safe levels, noting that the measure was taken to protect passengers and flight crews.

The airport has not issued a statement on the suspension.

The disruption follows several similar stoppages in recent days, with fog repeatedly affecting operations at Baghdad and Basra airports, causing delays and traveler confusion.

Storm systems have swept across Iraq in recent weeks—from Nineveh to the Kurdistan Region and into central and southern provinces—bringing floods, road closures, casualties, and temporary shutdowns of water facilities.