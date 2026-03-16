Air defenses down fourth drone near Baghdad Airport
2026-03-16T21:10:42+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Air defenses shot down a fourth drone near Baghdad International Airport after it attempted to strike the Logistics Support Headquarters, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.
The source indicated that the unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted within the airport perimeter.
Earlier today, air defenses also brought down a drone trying to strike the Logistics Support Headquarters affiliated with the US embassy, near Baghdad airport.