Air defenses intercept rocket targeting US Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An explosion blasted near Baghdad’s Green Zone after air defenses intercepted a rocket targeting the US Embassy, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source explained that the rocket was launched toward the US Embassy inside the fortified district in central Baghdad, but air defense systems shot it down in the vicinity of the area. No further details were immediately available.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that a drone targeted Al-Rasheed Hotel, located near the Green Zone, adding that the damage was limited to two vehicles parked inside the garage.