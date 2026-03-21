Iraqi Intelligence Service confirms officer killed in drone strike
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) on Saturday confirmed that a drone strike on its headquarters in Baghdad killed one of its officers.
The agency indicated in a statement that the attack occurred at 10:00 a.m., striking the perimeter of its facility in the capital. It classified the incident as a “terrorist attack” carried out by “outlawed groups,” pledging to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice.
Earlier today, the Security Media Cell said a drone had targeted INIS’s headquarters in Baghdad.
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