Iraqi Intelligence Service confirms officer killed in drone strike

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) on Saturday confirmed that a drone strike on its headquarters in Baghdad killed one of its officers.

The agency indicated in a statement that the attack occurred at 10:00 a.m., striking the perimeter of its facility in the capital. It classified the incident as a “terrorist attack” carried out by “outlawed groups,” pledging to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice.

Earlier today, the Security Media Cell said a drone had targeted INIS’s headquarters in Baghdad.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation