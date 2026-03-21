Drone strike targets Iraqi Intelligence headquarters in Baghdad

Drone strike targets Iraqi Intelligence headquarters in Baghdad
2026-03-21T08:47:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone struck the headquarters of the Iraqi Intelligence Service in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Saturday, the Security Media Cell announced.

In a brief statement, Security Media Cell chief Lt. Gen. Saad Maan indicated that the facility in the Mansour district was hit at 10:15 a.m., with no immediate information available on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Authorities have not yet identified those responsible or released additional details on the incident.

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