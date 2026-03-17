Source: Baghdad strike aimed at Iran-linked operatives, including

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The strike that hit a residence in Baghdad’s al-Jadriya district early Tuesday targeted two officials linked to Iran’s activities in Iraq, a security source revealed to Shafaq News.

The source said the primary target was a figure known as “Nasiri,” who manages Iran’s economic file in Iraq, along with another official responsible for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) file inside the country.

He denied that prominent Iraqi leaders were targeted, noting that the residence lies in a neighborhood housing senior figures, including Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada Secretary-General Abu Alaa al-Walai.

The missile strike, which occurred at 2:45 a.m. local time, killed four people and injured two others. Another source previously told Shafaq News that initial information indicated members of armed factions were present inside the house at the time of the strike, along with Iranian individuals.