Iran's Quds Force leader arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani arrived in Baghdad for an official visit.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji revealed on X that he received General Qaani in the capital and discussed ways to strengthen Iraqi-Iranian relations, enhance border security cooperation, and follow up on the implementation of the bilateral security agreement.

“We emphasized the importance of successful negotiations between Washington and Tehran,” Al-Araji added.

