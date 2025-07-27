Iran's Quds Force chief held secret meetings with Iraqi Shiite leaders

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, paid a brief, unannounced visit to Baghdad in recent days, where he met with senior figures in Iraq’s Coordination Framework.

Informed sources told Shafaq News that Qaani's visit lasted approximately ten hours and included separate meetings with former prime minister and State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim, Fatah Alliance head Hadi al-Amiri, and Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq leader Humam Hammoudi.

The discussions, the source revealed, focused on regional developments and Iraq’s internal political landscape, with particular attention to upcoming elections and shifting alliances within the Shiite-led Coordination Framework, a major political bloc supported by Tehran.

The Iranian commander did not meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani during this visit.

This marks Qaani’s second visit to Baghdad within two months. On June 28, he reportedly met with figures from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups backed by Iran.

No official statements have been issued by either the Iraqi or Iranian sides regarding these meetings.