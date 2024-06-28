Iranian women in Baghdad lead voter turnout in 14th presidential election

Shafaq News/ Iranian women residing in Baghdad have recorded the highest voter turnout in Iran's 14th presidential election so far, according to officials.

The Iranian embassy, located in the Salhiya-Karrada Maryam area of central Baghdad, saw Iranian women flocking the polling centers from the early hours of the morning.

Hojjatoleslam Gholamreza Abazarri, the cultural counselor at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad, said nearly 2,500 Iranians live in Baghdad, most of whom are Iranian women who married Iraqi citizens in recent years.

"Although the Iranian embassy in Baghdad has hosted various elections over the past 17 years, this year's turnout and participation have been particularly active and impressive," Abazari noted.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, six polling stations with 24 ballot boxes have been set up to accommodate Iranian voters residing in Iraq for the 14th presidential election.