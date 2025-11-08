Iraqi-Iranian exhibition showcases traditional craftsmanship

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Baghdad hosted a joint Iraqi-Iranian handicrafts exhibition on Saturday under the title “Dialogue of Creativity,” spotlighting traditional craftsmanship and cross-cultural exchange.

The event gathered artisans, officials, and cultural figures to showcase embroidered garments, calligraphy, woven textiles, home décor, sculptures, manuscripts, handbags, shoes, and paintings—celebrating shared folk art and handmade design.

Iranian Cultural Attaché Sheikh Gholamreza Abazari told Shafaq News the exhibition aimed to promote heritage crafts and strengthen cultural ties, describing it as a foundation for broader future collaborations.

Among the exhibitors was Iranian artisan Umm Qadri, who has worked in traditional arts for over 20 years, displayed hand-stitched tablecloths, blankets, and children’s clothing. “This is my second time exhibiting in Baghdad,” she said, noting high interest in her handmade handbags and sandals.

Speaking to our agency, first-time participant Hawraa al-Daikan, director of the Hawriyat team in Baghdad, called the event a valuable platform for cultural exchange, pointing to the need for accessible venues for women artisans to present and sell their work.

According to al-Daikan, many small-scale producers are priced out of major events like the Baghdad International Fair, where booth rentals often exceed 250,000 dinars (about $176.5). “We’re not asking for funding—just free venues to display and sell our work.”

Despite limited institutional support, demand for handmade goods remains strong, with Iraqi women continuing to preserve and expand the country’s folk art traditions.

