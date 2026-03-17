Missile strike hits house in Baghdad, leaving four dead

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A missile strike targeted a house in the al-Jadriya district of central Baghdad on Tuesday at 2:45 a.m., killing four people and injuring two others.

A security source told Shafaq News that the death toll could rise as emergency teams continue to assess the situation at the site of the attack.

Initial information indicates that members of armed factions were present inside the house at the time of the strike, along with Iranian individuals.

At the same time, another security source said air defense systems were activated inside the Green Zone after rockets were launched toward the US embassy.

No group has claimed responsibility for both attacks.