Baghdad denies Taji drone strike

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Baghdad Operations Command rejected claims of a drone strike and fire at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site in Taji, north of the capital.

In a statement, the command urged media outlets to verify information through official channels before publication.

The denial comes amid renewed scrutiny of the PMF—a state-sponsored but largely pro-Iran network of paramilitary groups—whose presence near Iraqi bases housing US and coalition forces has reportedly been a source of tension.

A senior security official also clarified to Shafaq News that no PMF-affiliated sites are located within the Taji base and that no military facility in the area had been targeted.

Taji base, once a major training hub for US and coalition forces, has previously been a flashpoint for attacks.