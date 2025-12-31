Iraq fifth-largest export market for Turkiye in November

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth among Turkiye’s largest export destinations in November, with shipments exceeding $1.16 billion, according to data released on Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

TURKSTAT said Turkiye’s total exports rose 1.3% year on year in November to $22.536 billion, while imports increased 2.6% to $30.518 billion.

Germany was Turkiye’s top export market, with shipments worth $1.855 billion, followed by Britain at $1.378 billion and the United States at $1.338 billion, the data showed.

Italy ranked fourth with exports of $1.222 billion. Combined, exports to the five countries accounted for 30.8% of Turkiye’s total exports in November.