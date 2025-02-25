Turkish trade official projects $16 billion in exports to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the International Association of Industrialists and Businessmen in Turkiye, Nawaf Qilij, projected that Turkiye’s annual exports to Iraq could reach $16 billion in the coming year.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Qilij stated, "A delegation of Turkish businessmen visited Kirkuk as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen foreign trade with Iraq, which we consider one of the most vital markets for high-quality Turkish products that remain in high demand across the country."

He highlighted that preliminary figures indicate Turkiye’s exports to Iraq reached $13.034 billion in 2024, reflecting a 4.38% increase from 2023, when the figure stood at $12.759 billion. However, this also marked a 5.49% decline compared to 2022’s total of $13.75 billion.

"We anticipate that Turkish exports to Iraq will rise to approximately $16 billion this year," Qilij noted, emphasizing that Iraq remains one of Turkiye’s top importers of goods.

He also noted the strategic significance of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing in Duhok, stating, "This gateway is a crucial entry point for Turkish goods, accounting for 90% of total trade passing through this route, alongside shipments arriving via Basra’s maritime ports."

Additionally, Qilij described the Kurdistan Region as a “pivotal economic gateway” for trade between Iraq and Turkiye, highlighting its “direct influence on bilateral commerce and its role as a growing market in the global trade landscape.”

During a meeting with Qilij and a delegation of Turkish businessmen, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the trade and industrial sectors.

"Turkish companies are known for their reliability, and we look forward to their expanded presence in Kirkuk,"Taha stated.