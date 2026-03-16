UAE authorities contain fire at Shah gas field

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi authorities contained a fire at the Shah gas field, caused by a drone attack, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is being assessed, and no injuries have been reported.

Abu Dhabi authorities and relevant response teams have contained and brought under control a fire that broke out at Shah gas field, caused by a drone attack. Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is assessed, and no injuries have been reported.The public… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Earlier today, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that the country’s air defenses intercepted six ballistic missiles and 21 drones launched from Iran. Since the start of the war between Iran and the US, the ministry reported that air defenses had engaged 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,627 drones.