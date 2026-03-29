Syria, UAE condemn attack on President Barzani residence

Shafaq News- Damascus/ Abu Dhabi

Syria and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday denounced the attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, warning that it threatens Iraq’s stability and regional security.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a “terrorist” attack carried out by “outlaw groups,” stressing that such actions violate international law. It reaffirmed support for Iraq’s sovereignty and rejected any armed interference in its internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed full solidarity with Barzani, his family, the Iraqi government, and the Kurdistan Regional Government, reiterating its firm rejection of violence that destabilizes security.

الإمارات تدين بشدة استهداف منزل رئيس إقليم كردستان العراقhttps://t.co/TDaJc6a9wV pic.twitter.com/0JYCGzSfK1 — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) March 29, 2026

Yesterday’s strike, which Barzani described as a “very dangerous escalation for Iraq,” drew condemnation from Iraqi political forces as well as regional and international figures, who called for accountability. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also rejected the attack and labeled it a “terrorist act” aimed at undermining regional peace and stability.