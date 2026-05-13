Italy’s Eni raises Iraq oil and gas output in 2025

Shafaq News- Basra

Italian energy company Eni increased its oil and gas production in Iraq during 2025, producing around 11 million barrels of oil liquids and 30 billion cubic feet of natural gas —equivalent to 17 million barrels of oil equivalent— according to the company’s latest annual report.

The figure compares with 15 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2024 and 14 million in 2023.

Globally, Eni reported total production of 631 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2025, up from 625 million the previous year and 604 million in 2023, supported by a 7% annual increase in liquid hydrocarbon output.

Eni has operated in Iraq since 2009 and manages the Zubair oil field in Basra under technical service contracts with the Iraqi government.