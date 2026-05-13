US hinges future Iraq ties to stance on ‘Iran-linked militias’

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington is closely monitoring the formation of Iraq’s next government, the US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News on Thursday, warning that its future approach toward the incoming administration will depend on the role Iran-linked armed factions play inside state institutions.

“The US is looking for action, not words… Iraq has a choice to make,” the spokesperson added.

“Iran’s terrorist militias must have no role in state institutions,” he said, noting that Iraqi state funds should not be used to support such groups, “we will calibrate our approach to the new government on that basis.”

PM-designate Ali Al-Zaidi continues efforts to finalize his cabinet ahead of the anticipated confidence vote, amid ongoing political discussions over the role of armed factions and the balance of power within the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework that nominated him.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead

Political sources previously told Shafaq News that negotiations over restricting weapons to state control have become one of the main unresolved issues surrounding the cabinet formation process, with some factions opposing disarmament or integration without guarantees and conditions.

Earlier today, Sadiqoon Movement, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq’s political wing, stated that its participation in Al-Zaidi’s government would be discussed after talks concerning “the issue of restricting weapons according to the vision of the religious authority.”

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.