Iraq bans political analyst over “incitement” remarks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Wednesday barred political analyst Hussein al-Shalakh from appearing on television channels for 60 days after accusing him of violating media broadcasting regulations.

The decision followed remarks al-Shalakh made during a televised appearance on Alawla Iraqi Channel on May 12, which the CMC described as violations of rules banning “incitement to violence and hatred,” as well as standards related to “public decency and conduct.”

The regulator warned Iraqi and foreign media outlets operating in the country against hosting al-Shalakh during the ban period.

On May 10, the CMC imposed a 30-day ban on television personality Farid Majid after determining that remarks he made during a sports program amounted to “an insult to the divine.”

Read more: The New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?