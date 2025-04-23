UK-Russia tensions rise: More British MPs blacklisted

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry banned 21 more British lawmakers in response to what it described as London’s “hostile policies” toward Moscow.

Earlier Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin stated that relations between Moscow and London are experiencing a deep crisis, with growing pressure on Russian diplomats stationed in Britain.

Ties between the United Kingdom and Russia are marked by reciprocal diplomatic expulsions and expanding sanctions. In March 2025, Russia expelled two British diplomats on espionage charges. The UK Foreign Office revoked the accreditation of a Russian embassy staff member in London and the wife of a Russian diplomat.

On the economic front, the UK has targeted Russian oil revenue through sanctions on entities accused of helping Moscow circumvent Western restrictions.