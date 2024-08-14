KRG denies blocking local TV channels

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Culture on Wednesday denied ordering a suspension of local television channels, blaming the issue on broadcasting companies.

The ministry said in a statement that it had licensed several companies to provide broadcasting services and had instructed them not to allow unlicensed channels to air. Any channels removed from the airwaves likely lacked the necessary permits, it added.

The ministry emphasized that it welcomes inquiries from licensed channels facing legal issues.